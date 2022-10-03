Tuskegee Airman 'Woody' Woodhouse honored with mural at Logan Airport

BOSTON -- A mural tribute to a living legend was unveiled at Logan Airport on Monday. Enoch "Woody" Woodhouse is one of the last living Tuskegee Airmen.

Woody credits his roots for helping him throughout his life and service.

"They say 'Woody, where are you from?' I say I'm from Roxbury, they say 'no, I thought you were from Boston.' I say 'yeah, but when I think of Boston, I think of Beacon Hill, I think of Louisburg Square, I think of Commonwealth Avenue, not the ghetto in Roxbury. But you know what? That's where I came from. I'm proud of it because no matter where I am, no matter what difficult circumstances I find myself, no matter what people think of me, or people like me, you know what? I just keep on stepping," explained Woodhouse.

Woodhouse was also honored last month when the Red Sox presented him with the Living Legend award and invited him to throw out the first pitch at the game.

The Tuskegee Airmen were the first all-Black pilot group in the U.S. Army Air Corps.