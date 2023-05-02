Tufts Medical Center has no COVID-19 patients for first time since March 2020

Tufts Medical Center has no COVID-19 patients for first time since March 2020

Tufts Medical Center has no COVID-19 patients for first time since March 2020

BOSTON - Tufts Medical Center has no COVID inpatients for the first time in more than three years.

"As of 6:45am this morning, we have 0 COVID-19 inpatients for the first time since March 21, 2020," hospital spokesman Jeremy Lechan told WBZ-TV in an email Tuesday.

Massachusetts General Hospital had eight COVID positive patients Tuesday and Brigham and Women's Hospital had 9. Boston Medical Center said it had zero COVID inpatients last Thursday.

The state and federal COVID-19 public health emergency will end next week on May 11.