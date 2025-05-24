Tufts lacrosse goalkeeper hopes to win national title after breaking record

This weekend, Massachusetts is hosting the college lacrosse national championships at Gillette Stadium and one player on Tufts' team has grown accustomed to this big stage.

The Jumbos have punched their ticket to the national title fight for the third straight year. A cornerstone to that potential Division III dynasty is goalkeeper Conner Garzone, who has been in net for the Tufts lacrosse team for 87 straight games over the last four years.

Played in 87 straight games

"The amount of crazy saves Conner makes per game is a lot, he's truly always balling out in cage and he's kept us in so many games this year," said freshman goalkeeper Alex Dircks.

"I actually had pretty bad asthma when I was a kid so they kind of threw me in net," said Garzone, a fifth-year grad student studying quantitative economics. "And since then, it's just been a great journey."

Broke school record for career saves

Garzone just broke the school's record for career saves when he stopped his 907th shot on goal.

"He's just an absolute rock back there and he's having the best year of his career, both in terms of save percentage, goals allowed, he's just been his best in the biggest moments," said Tufts lacrosse coach Casey D'Annolfo.

"You're only as consistent as the guys around you and those guys have trusted in me and believed in me, whether I've had good games or bad games," said Garzone. "And that's not an easy thing to do at all times, trust me, there's plenty of games I'd like to have back."

The New York native, who came up through perennial powerhouse Chaminade High School, has built a lasting legacy in net for the Jumbos. He's hoping to close out his time at Tufts with one more ring.

"There's so many guys that came before me here that worked so hard and deserved it and they didn't get a chance to play in that game or they didn't get a chance to win that game," said Garzone. "Just to be a symbol for those guys, a beacon for this program, is really special."