'Tuesday' the puppy in intensive care after rescue from Boston streets

BOSTON - A six-week old puppy is in intensive care after he was rescued from the streets of Boston.

The puppy named "Tuesday" has Parvovirus. The MSPCA, which is caring for the pup, says the disease that attacks cells in young dogs is deadly without treatment.

"Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo," MSPCA-Angell adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement. "We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we'll ensure he's fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home."

BREAKING: Six weeks old and found outside last night, this adorable pup—who we’re calling “Tuesday”—is desperately ill with Parvovirus. We’re pulling out all the stops to save him, and we’ll update you throughout the day. Watch this space! 1/ pic.twitter.com/u4iGZuALiC — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) November 29, 2022

Boston Animal Control contacted the MSPCA after the puppy was found on Saratoga Street in East Boston. The MSPCA said it will keep the public updated about any developments on Tuesday's condition.