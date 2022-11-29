Watch CBS News
Local News

'Tuesday' the puppy in intensive care after rescue from Boston streets

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Puppy in intensive care after rescue from Boston streets
Puppy in intensive care after rescue from Boston streets 00:32

BOSTON - A six-week old puppy is in intensive care after he was rescued from the streets of Boston.

The puppy named "Tuesday" has Parvovirus. The MSPCA, which is caring for the pup, says the disease that attacks cells in young dogs is deadly without treatment.

"Tuesday was very likely not vaccinated against parvo," MSPCA-Angell adoption programs director Mike Keiley said in a statement.  "We are pulling out all the stops to get him well and assuming he recovers, we'll ensure he's fully inoculated before placing him into an adoptive home."  

Boston Animal Control contacted the MSPCA after the puppy was found on Saratoga Street in East Boston. The MSPCA said it will keep the public updated about any developments on Tuesday's condition. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 12:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.