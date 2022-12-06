Watch CBS News
'Tuesday' the puppy on the mend after week of critical care at MSPCA-Angell

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A six-week-old puppy who was found abandoned on the streets of East Boston is on the mend. 

MSPCA-Angell reported that the puppy, Tuesday, arrived on November 28 with Parvovirus. He has been getting critical treatment at the MSPCA ever since. 

Tuesday is now out of the hospital one week later and is in foster care. 

"Tuesday is quite a fighter," said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell. "When he came to us just a few days ago, he had a fever over 103 degrees, and blood tests showed no white blood cells, which confirmed that his condition was quite serious."  

tuesday-1.jpg
Tuesday is recovering and has gone into foster care.  MPSCA-Angell

The puppy will now be in foster care for two-to-three weeks.   

"Tuesday still has a way to go before he'll be ready to go to a new home," Keiley said. "He's still too young to be adopted, and, even though we're past that critical period in his healing, he still needs some additional treatment."  

First published on December 6, 2022 / 2:41 PM

