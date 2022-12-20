'Tuesday' the puppy is up for adoption, MSPCA says

BOSTON -- Tuesday the puppy is up for adoption through the MPSCA after three weeks of intensive care. Applications will be open through midnight on Tuesday.

"Tuesday is an incredible pup and we've loved being able to help him recover. His story went around the world and moved many hearts! We expect there will be *a lot* of interest in adopting him," the MSPCA-Angell tweeted.

We’ll be accepting adoption inquiries until midnight tonight. Our Adoption Center will not be able to respond to every inquiry, but please trust that our staff will find Tuesday the perfect home. Those interested in adopting him may apply at https://t.co/S0MvQ7hTju pic.twitter.com/YMt7se0ekz — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) December 20, 2022

Tuesday, a little chihuahua-mix, was found on the streets of East Boston, sick with parvovirus.

At first, he needed around-the-clock care, then he was moved to foster care.