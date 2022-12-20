'Tuesday' the puppy is up for adoption, MSPCA says
BOSTON -- Tuesday the puppy is up for adoption through the MPSCA after three weeks of intensive care. Applications will be open through midnight on Tuesday.
"Tuesday is an incredible pup and we've loved being able to help him recover. His story went around the world and moved many hearts! We expect there will be *a lot* of interest in adopting him," the MSPCA-Angell tweeted.
Tuesday, a little chihuahua-mix, was found on the streets of East Boston, sick with parvovirus.
At first, he needed around-the-clock care, then he was moved to foster care.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.