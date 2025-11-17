More than 270 TSA workers at Boston's Logan Airport get big bonus after shutdown

More than 270 TSA agents at Boston's Logan Airport are getting a $10,000 bonus for showing up to work throughout the government shutdown, Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem said.

TSA workers were among the federal employees who missed paychecks during the record-long shutdown. The Department of Homeland Security said the TSA officers receiving bonuses in Boston "had perfect attendance in the face of economic uncertainty."

"Over 270 TSA officers at Logan Airport didn't miss a shift," Noem said. "These public servants who went above and beyond to keep Americans safe will be receiving a $10,000 bonus. Americans can be proud of these men and women who keep us safe every day."

The bonuses were paid for "using carryover funds" from the past Fiscal Year, the department said.

President Trump had said last week that he would also be recommending a $10,000 bonus for air traffic controllers who worked during the shutdown, but warned those who called out of shifts would be "substantially docked."

At a press conference in Houston announcing the bonuses, Noem did not specify exactly what criteria was used in deciding who should be awarded a bonus.

"We're going to look at every individual that did exceptional service during this period of time when there were so many hardships," she said.

Logan Airport was one of 40 airports where the FAA slashed airline capacity to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers. The FAA on Monday morning rescinded its order to limit flights in Boston and at other major airports.