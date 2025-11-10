Air traffic controllers warn of breaking point as a possible end to the shutdown looms

The federal government shutdown continues with no clear end in sight — and air traffic controllers say they're reaching a breaking point.

On the eve of Veterans Day, National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels called it a historic moment for the aviation workforce.

"It benchmarks the first time in history that air traffic controllers and other aviation safety professionals have now received two zero-dollar paychecks — 41 days without pay," Daniels said.

Daniels said the shutdown has forced many of his members to focus on survival instead of safety.

"When the most disciplined safety workforce in America has to think about survival instead of public safety, this is the cost," he said. "It's happening now — in real families, in real control rooms, in real time."

President Donald Trump addressed the situation on social media, warning that controllers who don't return to work will be "substantially docked." He also said he would recommend a $10,000 bonus for those who have continued to work through the shutdown.

Daniels criticized what he called a political tug-of-war that's leaving federal workers caught in the middle.

"It's us, the federal workforce, that's been the rope in this game of tug of war," he said.

The impacts are being felt at airports across the country. Flight cuts are up about 4% this week and expected to increase as the shutdown continues.

In North Texas, more than 500 flights were delayed or canceled Monday at DFW International Airport, along with more than 150 at Dallas Love Field.

Traveler Christina Branscum said her original 8 p.m. flight was delayed several times — eventually being rescheduled for 2 a.m.

"People are waiting, arguing, missing luggage — it's chaos," another traveler added.

NATCA has not yet responded to the president's comments. For now, there is still no timeline for when the shutdown will end or when operations will return to normal.