Logan Airport in Boston on FAA list for flight cuts during government shutdown

Passengers flying out of Logan Airport in Boston, Massachusetts could soon see cuts and cancellations as a result of the ongoing government shutdown.

Logan is one of 40 airports where the Federal Aviation Administration is planning to slash airline capacity by 10%, according to a proposed list provided to CBS News by a source familiar with the discussions. The cuts intended to ease pressure on unpaid air traffic controllers would start on Friday, November 7 and increase going into next week, but the list is still subject to change.

Massport confirmed Thursday that Logan is on the list. The agency said earlier this week that the airport has not seen any operational impacts so far due to the shutdown.

"We are awaiting more information from the FAA on which flights will be impacted," Massport said in a statement. "For those traveling over the next few days, we do anticipate delays and cancellations and strongly urge passengers to check with their airline before coming to the airport."

Boston served a record 43 million flyers in 2024, with more than 40 airlines flying to over 100 destinations. The airport said it broke another record in October when a combined 81,000 passengers departed on Oct. 9-10, the highest ever at Logan.

U.S. Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy posted to social media Thursday that "it's going to be rough heading into the holidays" if the shutdown continues, and blamed Congressional Democrats for the situation. On the other side, Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey posted, "Trump and MAGA Republicans would rather shut down our air space than agree to protect your health care."

Airlines respond to potential FAA cuts

United Airlines is telling passengers that it will try to give them several days of advance notice if their flight is affected. The airline also said any traveling customer is eligible for a refund during this period, even if their flight is not impacted.

American Airlines said it expects "the vast majority" of scheduled flights to proceed as planned, but will reach out to anyone whose plans will have to change.

JetBlue's website says that in most cases, passengers will automatically rebooked on another flight if the FAA cuts affect them. Anyone whose flight is canceled and decides not to travel will be eligible for a refund.

"It'll be miserable"

Sean Horton of Reading was at the airport Thursday morning. He's flying to Florida to watch the New England Patriots take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and is nervous about getting home.

"It'll be miserable if it happens, it won't be good," Horton said.

Marcia Francis, who was headed home to Atlanta from Logan on Wednesday, is worried if family from Boston will be able to visit her for Thanksgiving.

"I'm just hoping for safety, first of all, and timeliness," she said. "We've seen plane crashes, we've seen delays, it has been a challenging time for something we so long assumed to be without problems."