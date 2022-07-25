Trevor Story will play for Team USA in World Baseball Classic

BOSTON -- After an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Baseball Classic will return in 2023. When it does, the Red Sox will have at least one representative on Team USA.

Middle infielder Trevor Story will partake for Team USA when the event is held next March.

EXTRA, EXTRA: Trevor Story is IN for Team USA 🇺🇸 #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/n5hBBGysk0 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) July 25, 2022

A Texas native, Story is in his first season with the Boston Red Sox, after spending the first six seasons of his career with the Colorado Rockies. He's also in his first season as a second baseman, making the slide over from shortstop after joining the Red Sox, who had Xander Bogaerts entrenched at shortstop at the time of Story's free-agent signing.

Story is currently on the injured list with a hand injury. He's batted .221 with a .713 OPS thus far, belting 15 homers and 17 doubles with 58 RBIs on the season.

Story is among the first players to be announced for Team USA, after Mike Trout was announced as the team captain last week. Trout will be participating in the event for the first time.

Team USA will be the defending champions, after winning the last event in 2017.