Boston College's Trevor Kuntar signs entry-level contract with Bruins

BOSTON -- After three seasons at Boston College, forward Trevor Kuntar has signed an entry-level deal with the Boston Bruins.

The 21-year-old played in 34 games for Boston College in 2022-23, finishing third on the team with 13 goals while dishing out 16 assists for the Eagles. Over his three-year career at The Heights, Kuntar tallied 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points in 93 games.

A 6-foot, 195-pound forward with a left-hand shot, Kuntar played three seasons for the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL before hitting the ice for Boston College. He had 49 goals and 44 assists over 148 games for the Phantoms, including a 28-goal campaign in 2019-20.

A third-round pick by Boston in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Kuntar's two-year contract with the Bruins begins in the 2023-24 season, Bruins GM Don Sweeney announced Wednesday. Kuntar will have an annual NHL cap hit of $867,500.