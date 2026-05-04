Tree falls on Massachusetts school playground, injuring 2 children, adult

Two children and an adult were injured after a large tree fell onto a school playground in Melrose, Massachusetts on Monday afternoon. The city is calling it a "serious accident."

It happened at the Winthrop Elementary School just moments after school was let out for the day.

"It was after school; kids were playing on the playground as they usually do," said Nancy Clover of Melrose. "The wind picked up and a tree fell."

Police caution tape was put up around the swing sets and slide where the tree fell. The trunk of the tree bent a fence as it fell from the neighboring property onto the playground.

The Melrose Fire Department said two children and an adult were injured and taken to the hospital in ambulances. The ages and conditions of those who were injured were not released.

A tree fell onto the playground at Winthrop Elementary School in Melrose, Massachusetts. CBS Boston

City leaders acknowledged the incident during a meeting Monday night. "Before we begin tonight, I want to acknowledge today's difficult situation at the Winthrop Elementary School," Melrose City Council President Brad Freeman said. "Our thoughts and prayers are will all of those impacted."

It is unclear if the children who were injured were students at Winthrop Elementary School.

"I am just sad. Sad for the family and sad for everyone, you know," Clover said.

Many who live in the area commented on how windy it was and how much of a factor it might have played in the tree falling onto the playground.

"It was gusty. It was definitely gusty today," Clover said.

Crews were at the playground Monday night working to clear the tree from the playground.

Authorities are investigating what caused the tree to fall. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan was at the playground Monday afternoon speaking with investigators.

Melrose is a city in Massachusetts located about seven miles north of Boston.