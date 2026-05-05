Child hit by falling tree at Melrose, Massachusetts school playground dies from severe injuries

A child who was hit by a large falling tree at a school playground in Melrose, Massachusetts has died.

The child, who has not been identified, was one of three people who were hurt when the tree fell on the playground at the Winthrop Elementary School Monday afternoon, just moments after school was let out for the day.

Two children and an adult were taken to the hospital in ambulances.

The tree fell on the playground at the Winthrop Elementary School in Melrose, Mass. on May 4, 2026. CBS Boston

In a joint statement Tuesday, Melrose Mayor Jen Grigoraitis and Superintendent of Schools Cari Berman said one of the children was "severely injured" and passed away.

"There are no words to convey such a profound loss. Our hearts are and will remain with the student's family, friends, classmates who are navigating this unimaginable tragedy," the mayor and superintendent said.

"It is our understanding that the other two individuals, one child and one adult, who were injured yesterday, have been discharged from area hospitals."

Their names have also not been made public. The exact reason the tree fell is under investigation, but some said it was gusty at the time.

"It was after school; kids were playing on the playground as they usually do," said Nancy Clover of Melrose. "The wind picked up and a tree fell."

The tree fell on the playground at the Winthrop Elementary School in Melrose, Mass. on May 4, 2026. CBS Boston

The force pushed the trunk of the tree through a chain link fence and onto the playground. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan was at the scene Monday night as police sealed off the area.

Selwyn Palmer has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years.

"I can't imagine, little kid like that. It's going to be sad for all the kids. They put so much money into that play yard for the kids," he told WBZ-TV Tuesday. "It's fenced in. The kids are safe. They've done so much work to keep the children safe. It's a freak accident."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Melrose, Massachusetts is about 10 miles north of Boston.