Study: Treating yourself this holiday season can help reduce stress

BOSTON - A new study suggests treating yourself could help reduce holiday stress.

If people are under pressure at home or work or running around trying to meet all of the holiday demands, they usually worry more about pleasing others and not themselves.

Researchers at Cornell University found that when stressed out people treated themselves to a small indulgent gift, they were happier, felt more relaxed, and less crunched for time.

You don't have to spend money. They say you can gift yourself by listening to your favorite music, reading a book, watching your favorite TV show, or eating your favorite meal.