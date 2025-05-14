Patriots sign Trayveon Williams, another versatile running who can return kickoffs

The New England Patriots have put together an intriguing stable of running backs for the 2025 season, and added former Bengals rusher Trayveon Williams to the mix on Wednesday. In signing Williams, 28, New England has another versatile back who can also make an impact on special teams.

The 6-foot-8, 206-pound Williams spent his first six NFL seasons with the Bengals after being drafted by Cincinnati in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He's racked up 307 yards on 62 carries and also hauled in 15 targets for 74 yards over 68 regular season games.

Williams played in all 17 games for Cincinnati in each of the last two seasons, but played only 10 offensive snaps in 2024. He saw most of his action on special teams last season, playing 253 snaps and returning five kickoffs for 97 yards.

Williams has returned 33 kickoffs for 743 yards overall, with a career-best 46-yard kickoff return during the 2023 season.

To make room for Williams on the 90-man roster, New England waived defensive tackle Eric Johnson as a corresponding move. Johnson was claimed off waivers from the Colts last season, and had 17 tackles over in 11 games for the Patriots.

Patriots running back depth chart

Williams will join a crowded pack of running backs in New England, and will look to win a depth role and spot on special teams in training camp. Rhamondre Stevenson remains atop the depth chart heading into the new season, but has been joined by 2025 second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson, an explosive duel-threat rookie out of Ohio State. Veteran Antonio Gibson and Terrell Jennings also remain in the mix, as well as undrafted free-agent Lan Larison.

Williams' best chance at making an impact will likely come as a kickoff returner, and he'll compete with Gibson, Henderson, and potentially second-year receiver Javon Baker for that role in camp.