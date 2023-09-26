Fantasy Football position previews: Top plays for Week 4

BOSTON -- Week 4 of the NFL season is here, and we're starting to get into the real meaty part of the schedule. And with some huge matchups around the league, there are some tough fantasy matchups for owners to weigh while setting their rosters.

Some of the best offensive players are going up against some of the best defenses in the league this weekend. But there's still a good chance that those great offensive players put up big points for their teams -- and your team for that matter. Others might not be worth the risk.

If you're having some trouble setting your lineup, CBS Sports' fantasy football expert Chris Towers is here with his rankings at every position for Week 4. And it should come as no surprise that Taylor Swift's new boyfriend and his quarterback sit atop their respective positions this week.

Quarterbacks

How good are quarterbacks this year? Miami's Tua Tagovailoa is coming off a 309-yard, four-touchdown day where the Dolphins dropped 70 points on the Denver Broncos and he falls just out of the top five this week, landing as the No. 6 quarterback for Week 4.

Ahead of Tua (who is matching up against a good Bills defense in Buffalo) is Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, who is hitting the road to face the New York Jets defense on Sunday night. The Chiefs are coming off a 41-10 win over the lowly Bears where Mahomes threw three touchdowns. After Mahomes, Towers has Buffalo's Josh Allen vs. Miami, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts vs. Washington, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson at Cleveland, and L.A.'s Justin Herbert vs. Las Vegas in his top five.

If you want a little fantasy action from Sunday's Patriots-Cowboys showdown, Towers has Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ranked No. 15 for this week, while Mac Jones checks in at No. 21.

Running backs

There is zero surprise that San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey is the top running back again this week. He's going to be the top running back any week that he's healthy, and this week, he's matching up against an Arizona defense that was just gashed for 185 rushing yards by the Cowboys.

Speaking of the Cowboys, Dallas' Tony Pollard (who had 122 rushing yards against the Cardinals last week) is the No. 2 running back with a home matchup against the Patriots. Atlanta rookie Bijan Robinson (at Jacksonville), Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs (at L.A. Chargers), and Seattle's Kenneth Walker (Monday night at the New York Giants) rounds out the top five for Week 4.

As for New England backs, Rhamondre Stevenson is ranked No. 14, while Ezekiel Elliott checks in at No. 45 for his return to Dallas.

Wide receivers

Another week, another wide receiver ranking with Justin Jefferson atop the list. And rightfully so, with JJ leading the NFL with 458 receiving yards and ranking third with 27 receptions heading into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Sunday's Dolphins-Bills showdown will feature the second- and third-ranked receivers of the week in Buffalo's Stefon Diggs and Miami's Tyreek Hill, respectively, while Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown (at Green Bay) and L.A.'s Keenan Allen (vs. Las Vegas) round out the top five.

Cowboys pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb (19 receptions for 279 yards this season) is the No. 7 ranked receiver in his matchup with the Patriots, but he'll likely have rookie sensation Christian Gonzalez shadowing him Sunday afternoon in Dallas.

New England's Kendrick Bourne, who had a 75-yard touchdown against the Cowboys two seasons ago, checks in at No. 38 this week while JuJu Smith-Schuster is at No. 50 despite his struggles to get going. Former Patriots and current Cowboys receiver Brandin Cooks (who caught just two of his seven targets last week) is right behind JuJu at No. 51, while DeVante Parker sneaks onto the list at No. 72.

Tight ends

You may have heard something about Travis Kelce and his new girlfriend over the last couple of days. With Taylor Swift in the stands on Sunday, Kelce caught seven passes for 69 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. Swift, and Swifties everywhere, went nuts.

And if Swifties are now interested in fantasy football, they'll find Kelce atop the tight end rankings this week as he and Mahomes head into a tilt with the Jets in New Jersey. He's followed by Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson (at Carolina), Baltimore's Mark Andrews (at Cleveland), Philadelphia's Dallas Goedert (vs. Washington), and Detroit rookie Sam LaPorta (at Green Bay).

Patriots' tight end Hunter Henry was kept out of the end zone for the first time this season last week in New Jersey, and is the No. 13 tight end for Week 4. Dallas' Jake Ferguson checks in at No. 21 against the New England defense.

