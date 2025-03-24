Travis Hunter at No. 4? Mike Reiss really wants Patriots to draft two-way star

The NFL Draft is one month away, and ESPN Boston's Mike Reiss has one target in mind for the New England Patriots with the fourth overall pick: Travis Hunter.

Hunter was a dynamic two-way star for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2024, making plays as both a wide receiver and a cornerback. In addition to taking home last year's Heisman Trophy, Hunter also earned both the Chuck Bednarik Award (given to the top defensive player in college football) and the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award for his incredible sophomore campaign.

Last year for the Buffaloes, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns on offense. He also notched 36 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 passes defended on the defensive side. It's unclear if he'll play both sides of the ball in the NFL, which will likely depend on which team drafts him.

The Patriots are also in need of a left tackle, so LSU's Will Campbell Missouri's Armond Membou have been linked to New England in the pre-draft hoopla. But if Hunter is available when the Patriots are scheduled to make the fourth overall selection, Reiss doesn't want to see any hesitation from the organization.

"If he's available at four, they don't just take him. Don't even wait, run the card fast to the podium -- as fast as Travis Hunter would run it," Reiss told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton on Sunday night's Sports Final.

Can Travis Hunter be a top receiver in the NFL?

With his ability to make an impact on both sides of the ball, Hunter is one of the most unique prospects in NFL history. He was clearly a talented receiver and corner in the college ranks and has expressed a desire to keep that going in the NFL, but teams may want him to focus on one side of the ball at the next level.

If the Patriots end up drafting Hunter, Reiss wants to see him work exclusively as a receiver as he begins his NFL career. While New England is set with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis as its top cornerbacks, Drake Maye needs a game-changing talent at receiver.

Reiss believes Hunter can fill that void for the Patriots.

"I know some are concerned about the durability, but just play him at receiver," said Reiss. "You put him at receiver and make him a full-time receiver. Let him focus on one thing and think about the ceiling on that. That would be so exciting to have him.

"People that study this more than me say [his] character is great and you're be getting a great kid," Reiss added of Hunter's scouting report. "To me, you just hope he's there at No. 4. You need two quarterbacks to go in the Top 3."

Patriots don't sign Stefon Diggs after meeting with veteran receiver

The Patriots met with veteran receiver Stefon Diggs last week, but the two sides did not agree to a deal. Diggs played the 2024 season with the Houston Texans, and is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last October.

With the Patriots in desperate need for receiver talent, Reiss and Burton both want to see Diggs in a Patriots uniform next season. Reiss believes a deal could still get done at some point in the near future.

"I think right now, my read and sense on it is the Patriots wanted to see how his knee is doing after the torn ACL. He tore the ACL in late October, so if you sign him, he's not ready to practice right now. You have to project it out, get more information and keep talking," said Reiss. "I think there are more steps that need to happen going forward, and I think they will keep talking."

Diggs has been one of the best route-runners in the game and put up some huge receiving numbers for the Vikings and Bills, and he especially torched the Patriots during his time in Buffalo. He has had some attitude issues in the past, but was a consummate pro with the Texans last year and Reiss thinks Diggs would be a great fit with new head coach Mike Vrabel in New England.

"I had a coach tell me that Stefon Diggs was one of his favorite players that he coached, because he loves to practice, he plays hard, and he wants to win. To me, that sounds like a Mike Vrabel-type player," said Reiss.

Check out Steve Burton and Mike Reiss' full Patriots chat in the video player above, and tune in to Sports Final every Sunday night at 11:35 p.m. on WBZ-TV!