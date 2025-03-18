Patriots Mock Draft Roundup 3.0: Which receiver or left tackle are Pats picking at No. 4?

New England Patriots had a good start to free agency, still have a lot of work to do on offense

The first flurry of free agency is over in the NFL and while there will be another surge of signings, much of the focus in the league has shifted to the NFL Draft. We're still over a month away from teams making their selections, but the pre-draft hoopla is in full swing.

The Scouting Combine is over and players are now showing their stuff at Pro Days and pre-draft visits around the country. Where things are really starting to heat up are among Mock Drafts, as team needs have really come into focus following the first wave of free agency.

For the New England Patriots, the needs remain prevalent on the offensive side of the ball. Mike Vrabel and company added some serious talent on defense by signing Milton Williams, Carlton Davis, Robert Spillane, and Harold Landry III, but the offense still needs a lot of work. Morgan Moses will take over at right tackle and Mack Hollins will provide some depth and toughness at receiver, but the Patriots are still in desperate need of a left tackle and a go-to receiver.

Most mock drafters believe New England will fill those voids via the draft. Here's who the mockers have the Patriots picking with the fourth overall selection on April 24.

Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

"The Patriots have been active in free agency, including signing Milton Williams, Harold Landry III, Carlton Davis III and Robert Spillane. But as you can see there, the big-name additions have come on defense. All that spending and still no WR1.

"While Hunter could absolutely play cornerback in the NFL, I have him ranked as a receiver, where he can pick apart opponents with his ball skills, quickness and instincts. Despite playing both ways, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 scores last season. I just really like the fit in the Patriots' offense with quarterback Drake Maye."

Previous pick: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas

"Kelvin Banks Jr. has been my OT1 since the summer, and he's coming off a really good 2024 campaign for the Longhorns. I graded Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu and JC Latham higher a year ago, but he's every bit a top-10 pick for me. He fills a huge, gaping void at left tackle in New England."

Previous pick: Will Campbell

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"The Patriots pick Will Campbell in hopes of pairing him with free-agent signee Morgan Moses to solidify the edges around Drake Maye."

Previous pick: Will Campbell

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"New England signed Morgan Moses in free agency, but still have a hole at left tackle. Will Campbell will be given an opportunity to stick at his natural position despite a lack of ideal length."

Previous pick: Travis Hunter

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

"The Patriots have spent big in free agency, but most of that money has gone toward the defensive side of the ball. They badly need a playmaker for Drake Maye, and Tetairoa McMillan can be that player."

Previous pick: Travis Hunter (In his latest mock, Stackpole has Hunter going to the Titans at third overall.)

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

"Bolstering the offensive line would seem to be the obvious move here for the Patriots, but it would be tough to pass up such a unique talent like Hunter. He would immediately be their most talented weapon for Drake Maye."

Previous pick: Will Campbell

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Armond Membou, OT, Missouri

"Teams are warming up to the idea that Membou could go this high — his tape is good enough; his testing was more than good enough.

"That said, he is still just 20 and had to pull out of the Senior Bowl because of an illness, so teams still have homework to do on him. But he is in the mix to be the first offensive lineman drafted."

Previous pick: Tetairoa McMillan

Chad Graf, The Athletic: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

"I think we can be confident in saying the Patriots would love to trade back if neither Abdul Carter nor Travis Hunter falls to No. 4 (which this mock draft assumes). This is a draft class where prospects No. 4-12 all seem fairly interchangeable. That's partly why it'll be so difficult to find a trade partner (more on that next week).

"So without a path to moving back, we've got the Pats picking Campbell. I have some issues with this pick, and it's not the one I'd make. But coach Mike Vrabel has shown a willingness to pick short-armed tackles even if it means they might have to move inside to guard. Campbell has everything you'd want from an offensive lineman makeup-wise, but he lacks the arm length and wingspan — important traits for a left tackle amid the rise of speedy and bendy edge rushers. Since the Patriots also have a need at left guard, they could feel comfortable picking Campbell as a Day 1 starter whether it's on the outside or at guard.

"The counterargument is that No. 4 is usually way too early to draft a guard (which is less valuable than a tackle), but it's the position the Patriots are in with a draft class lacking a Joe Alt-type prospect at left tackle."

Graf also has the Patriots drafting Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor with the 38th pick in the second round, and Michigan edge rusher Josaiah Stewart at No. 69 in the third round.

Kyle Crabbs, The 33rd Team: Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado

"New England should consider itself not to be in any rush to leap into competitive windows and start drafting for need. The addition of Morgan Moses in free agency alleviates some of the OL pressure and puts New England in a position to simply draft a difference-maker.

"Given Carlton Davis' age as a new signee and the need for wide receiver talent, Hunter should have little issue finding reps for the Patriots."

Previous pick: Travis Hunter

Luke Easternling, Athlon Sports: Armond Membou, OT, Missouri

"I'm starting to run out of reasons why Membou can't go this early. He's an elite athlete with fantastic film against top competition, and the Pats need to give Drake Maye all the help he needs to reach his lofty ceiling."

Previous pick: Will Campbell

Easternling also has New England taking Iowa State receiver Jayden Higgins at No. 38 and Texas tight end Gunnar Helm with the 69th pick.