The Patriots didn't sign Stefon Diggs, will they draft Travis Hunter at No. 4 if he's available? The New England Patriots met with free-agent receiver Stefon Diggs but the two sides did not come to an agreement, much to the chagrin of Steve Burton and Mike Reiss. The two discussed the meeting with Diggs and their desire for the Patriots to sign him on Sunday night's Sports Final, before switching focus to another possible receiving target: Travis Hunter. Reiss wants to see the Patriots draft the dynamic player with the fourth overall pick if he's available on April 24.