New Jersey police chief faces felony charges in Massachusetts, Totowa mayor says

By
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
The police chief of Totowa, New Jersey, is facing felony charges related to an incident in Massachusetts, according to the borough's mayor.

Mayor John Coiro said Sunday that Chief Carmen Veneziano was in custody at the Bergen County jail after an extradition hearing over charges that are "serious in nature and considered felonies." 

Coiro said Veneziano was detained Friday and he is now awaiting transport to Massachusetts, where he will appear before a judge on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in September. 

"While I did not see the exact charges in writing, the [Passaic County] Prosecutor's Office did relay to me that these charges were serious in nature and considered felonies," Coiro said in a statement. 

The mayor said he suspended Veneziano without pay until the legal process plays out.

"Please know that the Totowa Police Department will continue to operate effectively in providing services to our community," he said.

An interim police chief will be appointed, the mayor said.

