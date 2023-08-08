Watch CBS News
Tornado confirmed in Mattapoisett, National Weather Service says

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MATTAPOISETT - A tornado was confirmed in Mattapoisett during Tuesday's storms.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning there around 11 a.m. The agency then sent a survey team to the town and confirmed "a tornado did take place" in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Researchers are still inspecting the damage and data to determine the tornado's EF-rating and where it started and ended.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries.

The National Weather Service expects to release a more detailed report later on Tuesday.

This was the third confirmed tornado in Massachusetts this summer.

On July 16th, an EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of 80 mph touched down briefly in North Brookfield damaging trees in the area. It traveled about two miles.

On Saturday July 29th, an EF-1 tornado with estimated maximum winds of 105 mph touched down in Foxboro near Easton and Mansfield. It lasted about 300 yards.

A total of three tornado warnings were issued during the torrential rain storms Tuesday, which left several roads flooded in eastern Massachusetts.

First published on August 8, 2023 / 1:34 PM

