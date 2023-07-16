National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in North Brookfield

What to do during a tornado warning

What to do during a tornado warning

What to do during a tornado warning

NORTH BROOKFIELD – The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Brookfield Sunday morning.

The NWS said several people witnessed a tornado, though none saw an actual funnel. No one was hurt and no homes were damaged.

The North Brookfield Emergency Management Agency said the tornado caused "significant" damage in the north side of town.

There were several tornado warnings issued in Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire on Sunday as heavy rain and storms rolled through the area.

North Brookfield officials said crews are working to clear trees and restore power in the area.

People are urged not to drive around barriers, cones, or road closures signs.