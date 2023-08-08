Tornado warnings issued briefly in several parts of Massachusetts as storms roll through

BOSTON - Three tornado warnings were issued across Massachusetts during storms that rolled through Tuesday morning. One was later confirmed.

The National Weather Service issued the first warning for the Northborough-Westborough area around 9 a.m. A second one was issued about two hours later in southeastern Massachusetts for Buzzards Bay, Acushnet and Mattapoisett. A third was then called for Barnstable County on Cape Cod.

All of the alerts expired without any immediate reports of major damage or injuries. But, early Tuesday afternoon, the NWS confirmed a tornado had formed in Mattapoisett during the storm.

There was also a significant amount of rain that flooded several roads across eastern Massachusetts.

