Tornado hit Foxboro briefly Saturday, National Weather Service confirms
FOXBORO - A tornado touched down briefly in Foxboro during Saturday's storms, according to the National Weather Service.
The agency confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado that tore through a neighborhood on Windsor Drive just after 8 p.m. near the Mansfield town line.
It lasted about a minute and had peak winds of 105 miles per hour. Resident Frank Gallagher told WBZ-TV he heard the tornado coming in.
"It was just a, you know, framed canopy. And it just blew across the yard. And that was what I heard. But then I didn't even hear all the trees snapping," he said.
Some trees came down and one hit a chimney, but no one was hurt.
The tornado's path was about 25 yards wide and 300 yards long.
