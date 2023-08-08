Watch CBS News
Who got the most rain in Massachusetts?

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Flash flooding leaves several drivers stranded in Natick
Flash flooding leaves several drivers stranded in Natick 01:44

BOSTON - Storms that prompted warnings and a confirmed tornado in Mattapoisett dumped several inches of rain and left widespread flooding in Massachusetts.

Here are the communities that had the most rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service and WBZ-TV weather watchers.

Lawrence 6.24 inches
Tewksbury 5.61
New Bedford 5.00
Andover 4.90
Bradford 4.36
Yarmouth 4.26
Hyannis 3.80
Burlington 3.77
Lexington 3.76
Wellesley 3.67
Franklin 3.67
Groveland 3.65
Walpole 3.63
Bedford 3.57
Cochituate 3.45
Sudbury 3.18
Millis 3.00
Merrimac 2.88
Needham 2.88
Natick 2.80
West Newbury 2.45
Westport 2.72
Wayland 2.68
Cambrdige 2.57
Reading 2.49
Framingham 2.47
Somerville 2.44
Stow 2.37
Woburn 2.35
Westford 2.25
Falmouth 2.21
Carlisle 2.18
Newton 2.14
Boston Logan Airport 1.34

