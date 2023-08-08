Who got the most rain in Massachusetts?
BOSTON - Storms that prompted warnings and a confirmed tornado in Mattapoisett dumped several inches of rain and left widespread flooding in Massachusetts.
Here are the communities that had the most rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service and WBZ-TV weather watchers.
Lawrence 6.24 inches
Tewksbury 5.61
New Bedford 5.00
Andover 4.90
Bradford 4.36
Yarmouth 4.26
Hyannis 3.80
Burlington 3.77
Lexington 3.76
Wellesley 3.67
Franklin 3.67
Groveland 3.65
Walpole 3.63
Bedford 3.57
Cochituate 3.45
Sudbury 3.18
Millis 3.00
Merrimac 2.88
Needham 2.88
Natick 2.80
West Newbury 2.45
Westport 2.72
Wayland 2.68
Cambrdige 2.57
Reading 2.49
Framingham 2.47
Somerville 2.44
Stow 2.37
Woburn 2.35
Westford 2.25
Falmouth 2.21
Carlisle 2.18
Newton 2.14
Boston Logan Airport 1.34
