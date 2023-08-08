Who got the most rain in Massachusetts?

Flash flooding leaves several drivers stranded in Natick

BOSTON - Storms that prompted warnings and a confirmed tornado in Mattapoisett dumped several inches of rain and left widespread flooding in Massachusetts.

Here are the communities that had the most rain Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service and WBZ-TV weather watchers.

Lawrence 6.24 inches

Tewksbury 5.61

New Bedford 5.00

Andover 4.90

Bradford 4.36

Yarmouth 4.26

Hyannis 3.80

Burlington 3.77

Lexington 3.76

Wellesley 3.67

Franklin 3.67

Groveland 3.65

Walpole 3.63

Bedford 3.57

Cochituate 3.45

Sudbury 3.18

Millis 3.00

Merrimac 2.88

Needham 2.88

Natick 2.80

West Newbury 2.45

Westport 2.72

Wayland 2.68

Cambrdige 2.57

Reading 2.49

Framingham 2.47

Somerville 2.44

Stow 2.37

Woburn 2.35

Westford 2.25

Falmouth 2.21

Carlisle 2.18

Newton 2.14

Boston Logan Airport 1.34