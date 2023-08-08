Heavy rain leaves widespread flooding across eastern Massachusetts

NATICK – Heavy rain led to widespread flooding across eastern Massachusetts Tuesday.

The storm led to one confirmed tornado in Mattapoisett after three tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service.

About half a dozen drivers, including commercial vehicles, were stranded after getting stuck under a flooded overpass on Route 9 in Natick by the Route 27 overpass. The vehicles were eventually removed and the water receded.

"I was driving and I saw some cars go through it. I thought mine was going to be able to go through. It's stuck. Water started coming in. They need to close these streets off, this is ridiculous," one man told WBZ-TV while the road was still flooded.

Millis reported street flooding after several inches of rain fell in about 45 minutes, and Wellesley Police said numerous roads and homes were flooded.

Very busy late morning commute. Numerous roads and homes flooded by the heavy rain. Multiple vehicles became disabled trying to navigate flooded roadways. Weston @ Cross St. remains closed due to standing water. pic.twitter.com/lceGHSt060 — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) August 8, 2023

A North Andover police spokesman said there is "massive road flooding" in town.

Stranded vehicles were also reported on flooded roads in Everett, Newton, and Needham. According to the Needham Police Department, multiple buildings in town were evacuated.

A woman was driving her SUV in Lawrence when she became stuck. A tow truck driver entered the water to remove the vehicle and the water was up to his waist.

A tow truck driver works to remove a vehicle stranded in flood waters. CBS Boston

The parking garage at Davis Square in Somerville flooded. A WBZ-TV viewer said water was up to her ankles and that some cars had water up to the tops of their tires.

Logan Airport reported delays of about an hour on average.