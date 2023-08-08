Tornado in Mattapoisett touched down for three minutes, National Weather Service says

MATTAPOISETT - A small tornado was confirmed in Mattapoisett during Tuesday's storms.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning there around 11 a.m. The agency then sent a survey team to the town and confirmed "a tornado did take place" in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Rain Totals: Who got the most in Massachusetts?

Researchers inspected the damage and data to determine the tornado was an EF-1 rating and was on the ground for about three minutes. It lifted off the ground on North Street near Eldorado Drive.

There have been no reports of any serious injuries.

WATCH: SkyEye Video of a large number of trees all blown down in the same direction in #Mattapoisett #WBZ pic.twitter.com/Fctq8JHqeW — Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) August 8, 2023

This was the third confirmed tornado in Massachusetts this summer.

Related: Is it unusual to have this many tornadoes in Massachusetts?

On July 16, an EF-0 tornado with estimated winds of 80 mph touched down briefly in North Brookfield damaging trees in the area. It traveled about two miles.

On Saturday July 29, an EF-1 tornado with estimated maximum winds of 105 mph touched down in Foxboro near Easton and Mansfield. It lasted about 300 yards.

A total of three tornado warnings were issued during the torrential rain storms Tuesday, which left several roads flooded in eastern Massachusetts.