Topsfield Fair won't hold poultry show due to bird flu concerns

TOPSFIELD - Bird flu concerns have forced the cancellation of one attraction at "America's Oldest" fair.

The Topsfield Fair said Tuesday that it won't be holding a poultry show at this year's fair, which kicks off Friday. The fair's website says it has "one of the largest poultry shows in the northeast," featuring displays of chicks, hens, turkeys, pigeons and waterfowl.

"Per the recommendation of The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about the highly pathogenic avian influenza, we have made the difficult decision not to open our Poultry Building during the 2022 Topsfield Fair," General Manager James O'Brien said in a statement. "While we are disappointed that the building won't be open this year, we feel taking an abundance of caution and not holding a poultry show this year is the right thing to do for all our guests."

Back in April, the state ordered the cancellation or postponement of all poultry shows until further notice. The flu was first detected in wild birds in Massachusetts in March.

The Department of Agricultural Resources says all domestic poultry in the state is at risk of getting the flu, and most poultry will die within days of exposure. Signs of the flu include an increase in unexplained deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production and gasping for air.