Elk River native Emma Bates logs 2nd-fastest Boston Marathon time ever for an American woman

Boston Marathon marks somber milestone
Runners prepare for Boston Marathon 10 years after deadly bombing

BOSTON -- A native Minnesotan logged the second-fastest finish in history for an American woman at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Emma Bates, who is from Elk River, finished in 2:22:10, fifth among all women in Monday's race. The only American woman to finish faster was Shalane Flanagan, who completed the race 8 seconds faster in 2014.

This was Bates' first time running the Boston Marathon.

The 30-year-old runner was a 12-time All-American at Boise State and now lives in Colorado.

World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Four
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 18: Emma Bates of Team United States competes in the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. Hannah Peters

Elk River is about 35 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.

