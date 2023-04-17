Elk River native Emma Bates logs 2nd-fastest Boston Marathon time ever for an American woman
BOSTON -- A native Minnesotan logged the second-fastest finish in history for an American woman at the Boston Marathon on Monday.
Emma Bates, who is from Elk River, finished in 2:22:10, fifth among all women in Monday's race. The only American woman to finish faster was Shalane Flanagan, who completed the race 8 seconds faster in 2014.
This was Bates' first time running the Boston Marathon.
The 30-year-old runner was a 12-time All-American at Boise State and now lives in Colorado.
Elk River is about 35 miles northwest of the Twin Cities.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.