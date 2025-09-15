Tony Award-winning musical, "Mrs. Doubtfire," lets hair, makeup and costumes shine in Boston theater

What it takes to become Mrs. Doubtfire in the Tony Award-winning musical

The Tony Award-winning "Mrs. Doubtfire" musical is based on the beloved 1993 film, starring Robin Williams, and has now made its way to Boston.

The show tells the story of a recently divorced man who transforms into a Scottish nanny in order to spend more time with his kids.

"I feel like a lot of people come for the nostalgia aspects and then this show just also delivers things that are new for them," said Craig Allen Smith, who portrays the title character.

Smith knows it's a nearly impossible task to step into Williams' shoes.

"This is just an honor to pay tribute to him and to get to tell this story."

What does it take to play Mrs. Doubtfire?

But the story wouldn't be possible without a silicone mask and dozens of costumes.

Hair & Makeup Supervisor Emily Santiago said the mask is "pretty hefty. It definitely gets hot and sweaty under the lights. (Smith is) moving around so much."

"We have bodysuits that add some of the figure of Mrs. Doubtfire. And we have many, many different dresses, sweaters, all of that," explained Star dresser Nicole Crandall. "Costumes tell the story just as much as the words in the choreography on stage. A lot of times it happens in a way that people don't realize."

"For me," Smith said, "it's always whenever you get the costume on that really starts to inform how the character acts and moves."

There are nearly three dozen quick changes in this musical, requiring a lot of coordination. While some of the costumes have to come off quickly, the mask has to go on fast.

"I'll hold it open for him. He grabs it and dives into it, clips it in," Smith said.

And she explained that the wig is the finishing touch.

"Craig does use four wigs a night. They're all styled the same. They all match. It does go through so much throughout the show that having a fresh wig to change into at certain points is very helpful."

Despite all of the elements of the costume, Smith loves it.

"It's actually freeing in a way that I didn't expect because I can literally improvise anything as Mrs. Doubtfire."

You can see "Mrs. Doubtfire" at the Emerson Colonial Theater in Boston through Sunday, September 21st.