A Tom Brady Roast is coming to Netflix

BOSTON -- People have been making fun of Tom Brady for years. Whether it's his hair, his diet, his expensive T-shirts, his dancing or a slew of other things, the seven-time Super Bowl champ is an easy target.

In the near future, he'll be taking a stage and hearing it all. Netflix has planned a new series called "Greatest Roasts of All Time," and Brady will not only be the show's executive producer, but its first subject, according to Variety.

"To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … 'I'm just here so I won't get fined,'" Brady told Variety.

It'll be interesting to see who the show tabs to roast Brady. His former rival and good buddy Peyton Manning must have a few things to say about Brady, and former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman would have plenty of stories to share. And you can't rule out Rob Gronkowski making an appearance, which would include a whole lot of giggling.

A lot of other players who had to deal with Brady over his NFL career would also probably jump at the chance to roast the future Hall of Famer. Bill Belichick would be the ultimate get for the Brady's roast, but chances are he'll be too busy running the Patriots.

As for actual comedians, Canton's Bill Burr (who has several Netflix specials) would be a great option to lambaste the quarterback -- all in good fun, of course.

Brady's roast will be filmed sometime in 2023 following the upcoming NFL season. The quarterback will serve as the executive producer for his own roast and future roasts for the show.