To Do List: Snowbound Expo, Craft Workshops, Winter Markets
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV
BOSTON – There is plenty of winter fun in the Boston area this weekend and in the weekends to come, including shopping and a chance to get a start on the upcoming ski season. It's all part of our To Do List!
SNOWBOUND EXPO
Skiers and snowboarders can get ready for their next adventure with a chance to buy the latest gear and enjoy a full lineup of interactive experiences. The event features athletes and coaches, and all experience levels are welcome.
When: November 18-20
Where: Hynes Convention Center
Cost: One day passes $15, weekend passes $30
WICKED QUEER: BOSTON'S LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL
Wicked Queer, Boston's LGBTQ and film festival is back, this time for their first ever fall documentaries festival. Seven films will be shown all weekend long celebrating queer storytelling and filmmaking.
When: November 18-21
Where: Museum of Fine Arts and Brattle Theatre
Cost: $15
STUDIO BY GARDEN STREETS
Get in the holiday spirit at the new Studio by Garden Streets workshop now open at CambridgeSide. You can take gingerbread house making classes or build a winter wreath. The workshop offers walk-ins and reservations. Guests can also create their own flower arrangements.
https://studio.gardenstreets.com/
When: Ongoing
Where: CambridgeSide
Cost: Varies
SoWa WINTER FESTIVAL
More than 100 of the region's best vendors will be under one roof for the seventh annual Winter Festival.
When: November 25-27, November 30-December 4, December 7-11
Where: SoWa Boston, Harrison Ave.
Cost: Varies
ROCOCO FLORAL COMPANY'S HOLIDAY AFFAIR AND SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY MAKER MARKET
Local businesses will be showcased on Small Business Saturday with a variety of vendors kicking off the holiday season.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rococo-floral-cos-holiday-affair-small-business-saturday-maker-market-tickets-461863083917
When: November 26
Where: Bow Market, Somerville
Cost: Varies
for more features.