To Do List: Snowbound Expo, Craft Workshops, Winter Markets

By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TV

BOSTON – There is plenty of winter fun in the Boston area this weekend and in the weekends to come, including shopping and a chance to get a start on the upcoming ski season. It's all part of our To Do List!

SNOWBOUND EXPO

Skiers and snowboarders can get ready for their next adventure with a chance to buy the latest gear and enjoy a full lineup of interactive experiences. The event features athletes and coaches, and all experience levels are welcome.

https://snowboundexpo.com/

When: November 18-20

Where: Hynes Convention Center

Cost: One day passes $15, weekend passes $30

WICKED QUEER: BOSTON'S LGBTQ+ FILM FESTIVAL

Wicked Queer, Boston's LGBTQ and film festival is back, this time for their first ever fall documentaries festival. Seven films will be shown all weekend long celebrating queer storytelling and filmmaking.

https://www.wickedqueer.org/

When: November 18-21

Where: Museum of Fine Arts and Brattle Theatre

Cost: $15

STUDIO BY GARDEN STREETS

Get in the holiday spirit at the new Studio by Garden Streets workshop now open at CambridgeSide. You can take gingerbread house making classes or build a winter wreath. The workshop offers walk-ins and reservations. Guests can also create their own flower arrangements.

https://studio.gardenstreets.com/

When: Ongoing

Where: CambridgeSide

Cost: Varies

SoWa WINTER FESTIVAL

More than 100 of the region's best vendors will be under one roof for the seventh annual Winter Festival.

https://www.sowaboston.com/

When: November 25-27, November 30-December 4, December 7-11

Where: SoWa Boston, Harrison Ave.

Cost: Varies

ROCOCO FLORAL COMPANY'S HOLIDAY AFFAIR AND SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY MAKER MARKET

Local businesses will be showcased on Small Business Saturday with a variety of vendors kicking off the holiday season.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rococo-floral-cos-holiday-affair-small-business-saturday-maker-market-tickets-461863083917

When: November 26

Where: Bow Market, Somerville

Cost: Varies