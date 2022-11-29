Watch CBS News
Local News

Man wanted for Roxbury murder last April arrested in New York City

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Man wanted for Roxbury murder last April arrested in New York City
Man wanted for Roxbury murder last April arrested in New York City 00:22

BOSTON - A man wanted for a murder in Boston last spring has been captured in New York City.

The NYPD arrested 30-year-old Timothy Timson Sunday in Manhattan. He's accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old David Wood in Roxbury back on April 27.

The shooting happened in the middle of the day near Trotter Elementary School and forced police to put the school on lockdown while they searched for the gunman.

There's no word yet on a motive.

Timson is being held in New York until his rendition to Boston can be worked out. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on November 29, 2022 / 9:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.