Man wanted for Roxbury murder last April arrested in New York City

BOSTON - A man wanted for a murder in Boston last spring has been captured in New York City.

The NYPD arrested 30-year-old Timothy Timson Sunday in Manhattan. He's accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old David Wood in Roxbury back on April 27.

The shooting happened in the middle of the day near Trotter Elementary School and forced police to put the school on lockdown while they searched for the gunman.

There's no word yet on a motive.

Timson is being held in New York until his rendition to Boston can be worked out.