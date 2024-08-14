Tim Walz cashes in at Boston fundraiser. Why this still matters in blue Massachusetts

Tim Walz speaks at high-paying fundraiser in Boston for his campaign

Tim Walz speaks at high-paying fundraiser in Boston for his campaign

Tim Walz speaks at high-paying fundraiser in Boston for his campaign

BOSTON - For the first time, Tim Walz marches alone. The vice presidential nominee stepped into the Newbury Hotel without Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at a fundraiser for their campaign.

Big money at Boston fundraiser

According to an RSVP page, it was $25,000 just to get in the door. The suggested donation was $100,000. Those figures highlight why Democratic candidates still show up to a state that already leans blue.

"The state's primary importance in these campaigns is the do-re-mi. We have a long standing nickname as America's leading political ATM," said WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.

He says it's not uncommon for candidates to plan events in Massachusetts as a way to connect with swing state voters in New Hampshire. Keller said former President Donald Trump used the tactic during his run in 2016.

"Because southern New Hampshire is in the Boston media market, people up there will see information or news about Walz's visit," explained Keller.

The Minnesota governor is known for his down-to-earth style. The former teacher and football coach is now rubbing elbows in Boston's high fashion district.

"It'll be interesting to see how he interacts with this high roller crowd," said Keller.

Grit and toughness

"He was coaching the defense. It says something about his grit, his toughness and all the while doing so with a huge smile on his face," said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.

Healey made an appearance at the event, along with Sen. Ed Markey. Healey called Walz a friend, and someone she can relate to as a former college athlete.

"Forget the party of any of those kids who played for him. They may be Democrat, they may be Republican, they may be whatever. I can guarantee you they're all going to bat for Tim Walz. He's the kind of guy you wanted to play for," said Governor Healey.

After Boston, Walz will be heading to Newport, Rhode Island for another speaking engagement before traveling to the Hamptons in New York.