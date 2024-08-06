How does Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Tim Walz measure up with New Hampshire voters?

What does New Hampshire think of a Harris-Walz ticket?

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Vice President Kamala Harris announced her pick for running mate as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and many voters in the battleground state of New Hampshire say they're either surprised by the choice or have their minds already made up.

Will New Hampshire vote for Tim Walz?

It might have been a surprise for some voters like David Mercier who thought other choices would be top contenders.

"I honestly thought it was a little bit left field," said Mercier. "I was, like, remind me who she picked again because I definitely thought she would pick someone we've been talking about such as Pete Buttigieg or a lot of the other candidates."

For other voters, it could have been anyone because their mind is already made up.

"Trump 2024 all the way. We need to bring back this country, Make America Great Again, you heard it here first," said Haley Sisselman. "Honestly, I wasn't looking at the other people, but when I saw that and the information behind it, I was first of all, not surprised coming from Kamala and Number 2; wow, I really hope Trump wins."

What Walz brings to the table

As a 60-year-old father of two kids conceived by in-vitro fertility treatments, Army veteran, gun owner, and teacher hailing from rural America Nebraska, political experts say Walz checks a lot of boxes Harris needs.

WBZ political analyst Jon Keller says Walz might appeal to swing voters and those skeptical about Democrats and Harris, since Walz flipped a congressional seat that had been held by Republicans for years before running for governor in 2018.

So will Walz leave a lot of votes on the table amongst moderates and swing voters?

"Walz also fills a lot of holes in the Democratic game plan that needed filling," said Keller. "He's someone with a proven ability to appeal to both Democrats and liberals and moderates to conservative Republicans and Independents. That's the whole ball game right there, so I think it makes sense."

What matters the most to voters?

In the end, voters want someone who will support and listen to the people, they say.



"We just need to show support and bring people together," said Sisselman.

"I really care about somebody who wants to listen to the people at the end of the day and really take a look at what's important for the future and be thinking long term instead of what's the hot topic right now," said Mercier.