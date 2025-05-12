Family of Massachusetts man who died from tick-borne illness warns others to stay vigilant

Family of man who died from tick-borne illness wants people to remember to check themselves

The family of a man who died from a tick-borne illness is warning others to be vigilant and check themselves during this year's tick season.

Erin Boyce remembers the day her brother Kevin Boyce got sick after being bitten by a tick. Ticks can also be deadly, which is why she is speaking out on behalf of her brother.

"Just because it was horrible and ticks are so small," she said.

Powassan virus symptoms

She says he was bitten by a tick in April of last year. Days later, he collapsed at home and was rushed to the hospital in the ICU. The doctor told them he was diagnosed with the Powassan virus.

The CDC says that virus symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, confusion, loss of coordination, and seizures. Approximately 10% of people with this severe form of the disease will die, and many survivors may have long-term health problems, Yale Medicine says.

Erin says he died just a few weeks later.

"His brain had blown up so much, from the encephalitis, and he had really bad brain damage," she said.

Erin says her brother left behind a wife, two sons, and a granddaughter.

"I miss talking to him, and I wish I could ski with him one more time," she said.

She never wants any other family to experience what they are going through.

"We just want the public to know what to look for and be wary of ticks, especially if you have one on your body."

How to prepare for tick season

Massachusetts Audubon says warmer climates have led to an increase in the black legged deer tick population.

"There are several pathogens now that can be transmitted by ticks, and because the ticks do not get knocked back in the winter, anywhere near as much as they used to, they are of greater significance in terms of when they occur," Tia Pinney said.

Health officials say that as tick season gets into full swing, people need to be aware when playing outside or going for walks in the woods. And there are preventative measures people can take to avoid being bitten by a tick.

"If you put your pants inside your socks, then they are going to crawl up the outside of your pants. And you will see them," Pinney said.