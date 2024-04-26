Powassan virus reported in Massachusetts town; Residents urged to avoid tick bites

Number of tick-borne disease cases on the rise Number of tick-borne disease cases on the rise in the U.S. 04:42

SHARON - A rare tick-borne disease has been reported in Massachusetts. The town of Sharon recently confirmed a case of the potentially deadly Powassan virus.

The town's website says this is the first time Powassan has been reported in Sharon, and residents are urged to take precautions against ticks. No information was released about the infected person.

So far in 2024, two reported cases of the virus are being investigated in Massachusetts.

The Powassan virus can be fatal. A Maine man in his 50s developed neurological symptoms and died from the illness after getting infected last year.

Powassan virus symptoms

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Powassan "causes a rare, but often serious disease." Sixteen cases have been diagnosed in the state in the last decade,

Most people exposed to Powassan will never get sick, but some can get seriously ill with meningitis or encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain.

Symptoms include fever, headache, vomiting, weakness, loss of coordination, confusion, speech difficulties and seizures, DPH says. The symptoms typically begin between one week and a month after a tick bite.

"Approximately 10% of people with this severe form of the disease will die and survivors may have long-term health problems," the agency says.

There is no cure or specific treatment for Powassan.

How to protect yourself from Powassan

Powassan is spread by black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks. These ticks also spread more common viruses like Lyme disease, anaplasmosis and babesiosis.

The best way to prevent infection is to lower your chance of a tick bite.

DPH recommends using repellent with DEET when outside, wearing long and light-colored clothing, and staying on trails when hiking. People should also check for ticks and shower if they think they may have been exposed to any.