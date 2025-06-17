Watch CBS News
Local News

Storms on Thursday could bring quick burst of intense weather to parts of Massachusetts

By
Jacob Wycoff
Jacob Wycoff
Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV and will contribute to weekend morning newscasts. Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.
Read Full Bio
Jacob Wycoff

/ CBS Boston

NEXT Weather: WBZ evening forecast for June 17, 2025
NEXT Weather: WBZ evening forecast for June 17, 2025 03:12

Thunderstorms on Thursday evening threaten to interrupt the start of what will feel like our first true summer stretch of weather in 2025.

Temperatures soar

After a bit of unsettled spring, New England is finally flipping the switch. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday afternoon, and for one of the first times this season, it will feel hot too thanks to rising dewpoints climbing well into the 60s. 

That added humidity will make it feel more like the mid-90s at times and set the stage for late-day storms.

Forecast highs
WBZ-TV graphic

Timing and threats

A cold front sweeping through New England Thursday evening will spark scattered storms-most likely between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. 

Thursday storms
WBZ-TV graphic

The primary concerns will be: 

  • Downpours that could lead to brief street flooding 
  • Gusty winds over 40 mph
  • Frequent lightning
  • Large hail   
Thursday storm impacts
WBZ-TV graphic

Not everyone will see a storm, but those who do could experience a quick burst of intense weather. Stay alert if you have evening plans, especially outdoors. 

Looking ahead

The good news? Once this front passes, our summer-like stretch of weather continues. Friday through much of the weekend looks dry, sunny, and seasonably warm. 

And yes... it's possible Boston could finally break the infamous rainy Saturday streak we've been stuck in for weeks. 

Then next week, the heat turns up even more. We're forecasting highs in the low to mid 90s for several straight days, with a midsummer feel settling in through much of the Northeast. 

We'll be tracking the storms closely all day on Thursday. Download the CBS News Boston app, stream live radar on our website, and tune into WBZ for updates from the Next Weather team. 

Jacob Wycoff

Jacob Wycoff is a meteorologist at WBZ-TV and will contribute to weekend morning newscasts. Jacob is a member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.