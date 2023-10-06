Watch CBS News
#ThumbsUpForDec blood drive being held at Waltham High School

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Blood drive for Sarah Wroblewski's son at Waltham High School
Blood drive for Sarah Wroblewski's son at Waltham High School 00:35

WALTHAM - The #ThumbsUpForDec blood drive will be held at Waltham High School on Saturday.

The drive will support Boston Children's Hospital, where WBZ meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski's 3-year-old son Declan is getting treatment for brain cancer. Sarah's husband Bobby is the principal at Waltham High School. 

The drive runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 7. 

To make an appointment, visit www.halfpints.childrenshospital.org and enter code THUMBSUP.  

October 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

