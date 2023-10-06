ThumbsUpForDec blood drive being held at Waltham High School

Blood drive for Sarah Wroblewski's son at Waltham High School

WALTHAM - The #ThumbsUpForDec blood drive will be held at Waltham High School on Saturday.

The drive will support Boston Children's Hospital, where WBZ meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski's 3-year-old son Declan is getting treatment for brain cancer. Sarah's husband Bobby is the principal at Waltham High School.

The drive runs from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 7.

To make an appointment, visit www.halfpints.childrenshospital.org and enter code THUMBSUP.