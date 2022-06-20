Man who died after boat accident at Lake Quinsigamond remembered as 'such a nice guy'

SHREWSBURY -- Friends of a man who died at Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday are heartbroken.

Police have not identified the victim, but Lakis Theo Harris told WBZ-TV his friend Thu Phan was the 32-year-old who was pulled from the Shrewsbury lake after falling out of a boat hours earlier.

"It is very devastating because he was a good friend. Everything happened so fast," Harris said.

"He was supposed to come to our house yesterday. And he said I am going to go on a boat. Unfortunately, the weather was really bad, it was windy, cold, not a good day for boating."

Worcester Police say the call came in just before 6 p.m. on Saturday. Two men reportedly fell in the water after they lost control of their boat.

One man was rescued from the water by Environmental Police. Lakis said his friend was the man who was pulled out of the water later that night.

Phan and Lakis met while working in the Worcester construction business years ago and they've been friends ever since.

"He was a family friend. My family loved him," Lakis said. "He used to come to our house with his girlfriend, we would have dinner."

Officials say another person died at the lake earlier this week.

Boat safety and life jackets on boats are extremely important during the summer months.

Lakis said he will miss his hard-working, dedicated friend who made everyone smile.

"We will miss his smile and funny attitude. He made you laugh," said Lakis. "He was such a nice guy."

The condition of the other man is unknown at this time.