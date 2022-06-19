1 man injured, another missing after falling off boat in Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER -- One man is injured and another is missing after they fell off a boat on Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester.

Worcester Police say the call came in just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

One of the men was rescued from the water by Environmental Police and the second is still missing as of Saturday night.

"Currently, the Massachusetts Environmental Police are scanning the lake with sonar technology to see if they can identify a point where they can identify an individual in the water still. We do have a pretty good last seen point for an individual that we believe is still in the water," said Worcester Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche.

According to Roche, the boat lost control and the men were flipped out. No other boats were involved.

Several agencies, including the Worcester Fire Department and Mass State Police, responded to the scene.

After about 90 minutes of searching, rescue efforts turn into recovery efforts for the missing man, Roche said.