Watch CBS News
Local News

Third shutdown of Green Line's D Branch is underway

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The third and final round of shutdowns on the Green Line's D Branch began on Saturday. 

During the final closure, crews will reconstruct 2,000 feet of track near Eliot Station and work on station crossings and installing new equipment for the line's protection system. 

There have been five total closures along the Green Line this year, including a 12-day closure on the B and C branches and a 16- day closure on the E Branch. The D Branch has had two nine-day closures this year. 

This final closure, which will finish Green Line construction for 2022, is expected to be finished Friday, October 28, two days ahead of schedule. Service will resume Saturday, October 29

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on October 22, 2022 / 6:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.