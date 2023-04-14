These are the song choices for Red Sox' walk-up music in 2023

BOSTON -- After a seven-game road trip through Detroit and Tampa Bay, the Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Friday night when they host the Angels.

Among the many comforts of home are the in-game music selections that keep the ballpark bumping at a steady level from before first pitch through the final out. And included in that experience are the personalized song selections from every player when they enter the game.

And while the selections could change, here's what each player has selected for this season.

STARTERS

C Reese McGuire:

"Vampire" by Tribal Seeds (featuring Whiteboy John)

1B Triston Casas:

"It Was A Good Day" by Ice Cube and "The Motto" by Drake (featuring Lil Wayne)

2B Christian Arroyo:

"Calm Down" by Rema and "Superhero (Heroes & Villains)" by Metro Boomin, Future, Chris Brown

3B Rafael Devers:

"Leyenda" by Anuel AA

SS Kiké Hernandez:

"Arcángel: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 54" by Arcángel and Bizarrap; "Si Salimos" by Eladio Carrión (feat. 50 Cent); "Peso a Peso" by Eladio Carrión (featuring Quavo, Rich The Kid, Ñengo Flow)

OF Masataka Yoshida:

"Good Feeling" by Flo Rida

OF Alex Verdugo:

"Volver, Volver" by Vicente Fernandez and "El Rey" by Vicente Fernandez

OF Rob Refsnyder:

"Over The Hills And Far Away" by Led Zeppelin and "Pump It Up" by Endor

DH Justin Turner:

"Boston" by Augustana



BENCH

Yu Chang:

"Crank That (Soulja Boy)" by Soulja Boy

Raimel Tapia: "Ay Si Ñiño (Remix)" by Rochy RD, Mafeo 13, Leo RD and "Oh Oh Oh (Veo Veo)" by Ceky Viciny, Flow 28, B one El Productor De Oro



STARTING PITCHERS

Corey Kluber:

"Ain't Far From It" by Luke Combs

Nick Pivetta:

"Alive (Nightmare)" by Kid Cudi (featuring Ratatat)

Chris Sale:

"Bad Company" by Five Finger Death Punch

Tanner Houck:

"Skyfall" by Travis Scott (featuring Young Thug)



RELIEF PITCHERS

Richard Bleier:

"Nothin' But a Good Time" by Poison

Kutter Crawford:

"Hustler Musik" by Lil Wayne

Zack Kelly:

"DEVIL" by Shinedown

Kaleb Ort:

"100 Black Coffins" by Rick Ross

John Schreiber:

"War Pigs" by Black Sabbath

Kenley Jansen:

"CHAMPIONS" by NLE Choppa