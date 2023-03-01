"The Sodfather" George Toma rips NFL for poor field conditions in Super Bowl

BOSTON -- More than two weeks have passed since the Super Bowl was played in Arizona, a game which featured several instances of players slipping on some shoddy turf. And 94-year-old George Toma, aka "The Sodfather," has decided to talk about what happened.

You may remember Toma for his killer nickname, as he garnered a hefty amount of press in the lead-up to the game, which was Toma's 57th Super Bowl. That is to say, Toma worked on the field prep for every single Super Bowl in NFL history. As soon as players started slipping and sliding all over the place, his name flew back into the headlines in a not-so-positive light.

Obviously, Toma didn't really like that. So he decided to let it rip in an interview with ESPN.

"[NFL field director Ed Mangan] sanded it two weeks too late," Toma told ESPN. "He had only one sanding. He should have had two or three sandings, but he didn't do s---. And that was it. And not only that, he didn't take care of it. He wouldn't listen to anybody."

Toma also said that Mangan overwatered the field on the Wednesday before the game before immediately rolling the retractable field into the stadium, where it was covered with a tarp. Toma said the field started to decay and rot, and its odor was evident.

"I can't take it anymore," the now-retired Toma said. "Me and the league are finished. They can't tell me what to do anymore. We're done."

That wasn't Toma's only recent interview, as he appeared on The Dan Le Batard Show last week. He told the story in great detail on that podcast. Toma said that when the cover was taken off the field, it wasn't pretty.

"So after practice, we take the field cover off and take everything off, and where they came up the ramp on the field, an area 30 feet wide by 100 feet long, the grass was mashed. It was as if somebody took a tamp and hit it, and there was mud all over the grass," Toma told The Le Batard Show. "Wet. It was saturated."

Ed Mangan and George Toma before Super Bowl LII Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Toma laid out what he wants from Mangan and the NFL.

"All I'm asking is Eddie and the NFL to come out and Eddie to say, 'Yes, I overwatered, I'm responsible for it.' Not putting the blame on me and putting the blame on Travis Hogan and Andy Levy, the leaders of the NFL grounds crew. All these groundkeepers, they're going back to their hometown, they're getting ridiculed. Heather Nabozny, the head groundskeeper for the Detroit Tigers and her assistant, this was their 18th Super Bowl. And she's going back there and those baseball groundskeepers are on her fanny? And all these groundskeepers going out, they're on your fanny."

Toma continued: "And yes, Mr. Mangan, don't lie! In your interviews with [NFL director of game operations] Phil Bogle, you lied. You blamed the rye grass for the cause of that disaster. Bulls---. I have used rye grass for 27 years, and it wasn't any problem. And those first 27 years of using rye grass, I only spent $1,000 on the field. Now we're spending 7 to 800,000 dollars on the field and giving the players a horse s--- field? That's bulls---. And I'm mad about it."

Clearly.

While the NFL won't be quick to ever admit any fault, the world can agree on one thing: We all need to experience more interviews with 94-year-olds who have nothing to lose.