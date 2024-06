Owned and operated by two sisters, The Savory Lane offers personalized New England themed day-trips aboard a luxury school bus. Host Rachel Holt talks to "the savory ladies" about their unique business, and hops aboard "Freddie" the bus for a one-of-a-kind adventure to the Zorvino Winery in Sandown, New Hampshire.

Rachel Holt Rachel Holt is a lifestyle reporter for WBZ-TV.