Aldi cutting prices on "Thanksgiving favorites" to 2019 levels

Keller @ Large: As election nears, economy and inflation become bigger issues than abortion

Keller @ Large: As election nears, economy and inflation become bigger issues than abortion

Keller @ Large: As election nears, economy and inflation become bigger issues than abortion

BOSTON - With inflation continuing to hit Americans hard, shopping for Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be pricier than ever. But some supermarkets are offering deals that could help keep costs down this November.

Aldi is having a "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" on popular appetizers, sides and desserts for the holiday throughout the month. The grocery chain says it will match 2019 prices on select items for discounts of up to 30%.

The discounted items include brie cheese, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, wines, mini quiches, rolls, macarons and apple pie.

Aldi has 17 stores in Massachusetts and nine in New Hampshire.

Looking to save on turkey? BJ's is offering a free turkey promotion to members who spend $150 in one transaction until Nov. 10. They will get a coupon for a free Butterball turkey to be redeemed between Nov. 12 and Nov. 23 while supplies last.