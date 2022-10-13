Inflation stayed uncomfortably high in September

Watch CBS News
Inflation continued to wallop Americans in September, with a key measure of price increases hitting a 40-year high last month, the Labor Department reported on Thursday. 

Core inflation, which tracks average price increases except for volatile food and energy costs, rose 6.6% over the past 12 months — its highest rate since 1982.

Overall prices, including food and fuel, rose 8.2% last month from a year ago, showing prices continue to decelerate, albeit slowly. The CPI rose 8.5% and 8.3% in July and August from the year-ago period, respectively.

Although inflation appears to have crested, many Americans continue to struggle. Some 46% of people said their personal financial situation was poor in a recent poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, up from 37% in March. Just 36% of people approve of President Biden's handling of the economy, while 63% disapprove, the poll found.

The Federal Reserve has sharply increased interest rates as it tries to curb the hottest inflation in decades, a process that has driven mortgage rates to a 16-year high and helped bring the stock market to its lowest level since 2020.

This is a developing story.

