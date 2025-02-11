Owner of gold Tesla Cybertruck says he's been target of threats, harassment in Massachusetts

Massachusetts doctor says he’s receiving threats because of his Cybertruck

WORCESTER - A Worcester Tesla owner says he has been the target of threats and harassment after someone left a derogatory sticker on his gold Cybertruck.

On the sticker was written the word, "Nazi," followed by an expletive.

Threats for Tesla owners

Worcester police are now investigating the threats.

Dr. Kumait Jaroje said his wife discovered the threats Friday morning.

"Anxious and nervous about our safety and my kids' safety as well," said Dr. Jaroje. "She was horrified. She was, like, crying, screaming out of her throat, 'I'll never drive that Cybertruck anymore.'"

Dr. Kumait Jaroje's gold Tesla Cybertruck CBS Boston

When he posted what happened on social media, even more hate and debate flooded his wall. He says the harassment started after Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed President Donald Trump. Musk is now the head of the Department of Government Efficiency in Trump's administration.

"Now, they're not just waving at me, they're not just giving me the middle finger, somebody tried to cut me off while I was driving with my kids. Three guys came out of the car and just pointed the middle finger and started screaming at me," said Dr. Jaroje.

While the Cybertruck is a screaming gold, it's for a reason. It's a walking billboard for the medical spa practice the Syrian immigrant worked hard to build from the ground up three years ago.

"That's why I came to this country - to pursue my dream - and now I'm enjoying the free speech, but with this taking a different turn, that made me very concerned," said Dr. Jaroje.

Tesla not accepting Cybertruck trade-ins

So concerned, Dr. Jaroje tried to trade in the Cybertruck, but with no luck. He said he received a call and a text from a Tesla representative saying the company can't take the car back, even after sending them the hateful sticker.

Dr. Kumait Jaroje of Worcester. CBS Boston



"He confirmed with the text message that Tesla is not accepting Cybertruck trade-ins at this moment," said Dr. Jaroje.

At this moment in time, more than anything, Dr. J hopes the community will set aside judgment and be open to differences.

"It's not just about what happened to me," said Dr. Jaroje. "It's about everyone in this country. If you disagree, don't retaliate. Don't be violent. Don't try to hurt your neighbor. We're all human."

WBZ-TV reached out to Tesla but has not heard back.