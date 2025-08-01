Terry McLaurin has reportedly requested a trade. The Patriots should go all-in for Pro Bowl receiver

Star wide receiver Terry McLaurin is not happy with the Washington Commanders, and has reportedly requested a trade following an offseason of failed extension negotiations. It's time for Eliot Wolf and Mike Vrabel to make a strong push to get McLaurin on the New England Patriots.

McLaurin is the kind of player the Patriots should call about, and then continue to call about until he's in New England. He's the kind of talent that could turn the Patriots from a potentially promising team to a legit playoff contender in 2025 if he's added to Drake Maye's arsenal.

McLaurin reported to training camp last weekend and was put on PUP, but his hold-out-turned-hold-in came to a head Thursday night when the receiver requested a trade, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. The 29-year-old has one more year left on a three-year, $71 million contract he signed with Washington in 2022, and though he hasn't made his contract demands public, McLaurin likely wants to be paid in line with the NFL's top receivers. He could be seeking a deal that pays him close to the $33 million annually that D.K. Metcalf signed with the Steelers following his offseason trade from Seattle.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported there's been no progress in negotiations between McLaurin and the Commanders, which have now stalled. The Athletic is reporting the Commanders have no desire to trade McLaurin, but they may not have a choice if the two-time Pro Bowler feels the relationship is frayed beyond repair.

If that's the case, the Patriots should jump right in and try to snag McLaurin for Maye's receiving corps.

Who is Terry McLaurin?

McLaurin has been one of the best receivers since he was drafted by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He's coming off a career season for the rejuvenated Washington franchise, where he had 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. It earned McLaurin All-Pro Second-Team honors, and helped the Commanders make it to the NFC Championship Game.

McLaurin did wonders for Jayden Daniels during his rookie season, and he'd do the same for Maye in New England. He'd be a difference-maker in the receiving corps alongside veteran addition Stefon Diggs. Having McLaurin, Diggs, and DeMario Douglas as the team's top three receivers would give OC Josh McDaniels an incredibly dangerous offense to work with going forward.

McLaurin has found the end zone 38 times in his career, and has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last five seasons. The Patriots haven't had a 1000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman hit the century mark in 2019.

A game-changing talent like McLaurin will require quite the trade package going back to Washington, and then whichever team acquires him will have to dish out some big bucks on an extension. The Patriots can be that team if they want.

While New England's crop of receivers likely won't appeal much to Washington -- unless they can really sell the unseen upside of guys like Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker -- the Patriots can offer up a number of future second-round picks to get a trade done. Veteran receiver Kendrick Bourne and Kayshon Boutte could also be dangled in a deal, though again, the main course of a trade would be the draft compensation going to the Commanders.

And if the Patriots can get McLaurin in the building, Vrabel can chat with him former Buckeye to former Buckeye to convince him to sign long-term. If that doesn't work, money can do the talking; The Patriots have almost $60 million in cap space and are one of the few teams in the NFL that could give McLaurin the extension he desires.

There will be competition should the Commanders have to trade away their star receiver, with the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and San Francisco 49ers other possible suitors. But the Patriots should do what they can to add McLaurin to help jumpstart the team's offense and maximize the early years of Drake Maye's career.