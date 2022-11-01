Terry Francona shares story that will endear him even more to Boston fans

BOSTON -- More than a decade has passed since Terry Francona and the Boston Red Sox parted ways, but the manager's legendary status in Boston will last forever. Delivering the first World Series title in 86 years on your first year on the job tends to have that effect.

So while Francona has moved on -- first to broadcasting, then to managing in Cleveland -- he's still been a beloved figure in Boston. And a story he recently shared with The Boston Globe's Dan Shaughnessy is sure to make him even more loved.

With Philadelphia hosting the World Series this week, Shaughnessy wrote about the similarities shared between Philly and Boston. Considering Francona managed in both cities, he was deemed a worthwhile reference for Shaughnessy.

Yet Francona made it quite clear which city's fans he appreciates more.

"Every year I managed in Boston I'd drive south to Florida for spring training," Francona told Shaughnessy. "I remember going down Route 95 through Georgia after we [Red Sox] won in '04. All of a sudden I saw a bunch of vans and double-wides, heading north, all decorated with Eagles flags and signs. I suddenly realized they were Philly fans heading home from Jacksonville after the Patriots beat them in the Super Bowl. It made me so happy to see them, knowing what had happened. I rolled down my window and started yelling at them and flipping them off! Not very mature, I guess, but they were rough on me there.''

The fact that Francona did that is humorous in and of itself. The fact that it still brings him some joy all these years later is even better.